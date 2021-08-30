PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the July 29th total of 4,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,215. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $79.05 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.57.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,797,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,911,000 after purchasing an additional 622,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,225,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,109,000 after purchasing an additional 170,657 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in PACCAR by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,350,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,819,000 after purchasing an additional 154,116 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,394,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,321,000 after purchasing an additional 196,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,836,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,522,000 after purchasing an additional 164,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

