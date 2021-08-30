PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,807 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.07% of PACCAR worth $20,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.08.

PACCAR stock opened at $82.25 on Monday. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $79.05 and a 12-month high of $103.19. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.73.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

