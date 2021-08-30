Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,576 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTNQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 87.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 32,634 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 449.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 19,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 89.5% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 32,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF alerts:

PTNQ stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.58. 18,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.17 and its 200 day moving average is $54.23. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $33.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.