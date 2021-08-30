PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.52

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.52 and last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered PageGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PageGroup to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of PageGroup in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PageGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -426.00 and a beta of 1.02.

PageGroup Plc engages in the provision of recruitment consultancy services. Its brands include Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Outsourcing and Page Personnel. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Asia Pacific, Americas, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Page and Bill McGregor in 1976 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

