PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.52

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2021

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.52 and last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered PageGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PageGroup to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of PageGroup in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PageGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -426.00 and a beta of 1.02.

About PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF)

PageGroup Plc engages in the provision of recruitment consultancy services. Its brands include Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Outsourcing and Page Personnel. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Asia Pacific, Americas, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Page and Bill McGregor in 1976 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

