Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Director John P. Key Sells 1,000 Shares

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE PANW traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $458.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,252,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,346. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $390.56 and its 200 day moving average is $365.40. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.34 and a twelve month high of $464.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,418 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,730,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 295.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,317 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,917 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 35.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 16.5% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

