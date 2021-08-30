Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Purchased by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,762 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 1.3% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Palo Alto Networks worth $45,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $807,828,000 after acquiring an additional 621,184 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,214,474 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $391,133,000 after purchasing an additional 18,646 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,081,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $348,157,000 after purchasing an additional 21,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,855 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $347,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 14.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 746,260 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $240,340,000 after purchasing an additional 96,105 shares in the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PANW traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $458.81. 46,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,804. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.34 and a 1-year high of $463.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on PANW shares. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price (up from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $509.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.69.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total value of $600,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,582,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

