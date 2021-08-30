Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.150-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.28 billion-$5.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.98 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.580 EPS.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $461.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $388.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $219.34 and a 52-week high of $463.43.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PANW. Summit Insights restated a buy rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $463.69.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total value of $2,489,050.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,630,382.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

