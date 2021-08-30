Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.30

Shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.30 and last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 963 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Pampa Energía had a negative net margin of 17.94% and a positive return on equity of 12.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 283.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 1,090.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 13.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pampa Energía Company Profile (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

