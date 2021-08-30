Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.60.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.
In related news, SVP Joseph Israel sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,992. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,021 shares in the company, valued at $350,840.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PARR stock opened at $16.35 on Monday. Par Pacific has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.70. The firm has a market cap of $984.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.67.
Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.10). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Par Pacific will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.
About Par Pacific
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.
