Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

In related news, SVP Joseph Israel sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,992. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,021 shares in the company, valued at $350,840.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,683,000 after buying an additional 264,673 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,596,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,018,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,774,000 after purchasing an additional 243,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,929,000 after purchasing an additional 539,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,106,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,434,000 after purchasing an additional 215,636 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PARR stock opened at $16.35 on Monday. Par Pacific has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.70. The firm has a market cap of $984.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.67.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.10). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Par Pacific will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

