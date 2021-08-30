Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Cuts Stock Position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY decreased its stake in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 0.18% of SI-BONE worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 213.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,611,000 after buying an additional 1,189,668 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the first quarter worth approximately $27,408,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,828,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in SI-BONE by 38.2% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 704,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,413,000 after purchasing an additional 194,913 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 701,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,322,000 after purchasing an additional 27,750 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIBN shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. began coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. SI-BONE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $23.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $793.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 15.13 and a current ratio of 15.77. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $37.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,884 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $140,846.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,010.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $69,236.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,866 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

