Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Raises Stock Holdings in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 56.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 0.16% of Vocera Communications worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 256,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after buying an additional 110,241 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 20.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,120 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 11,383 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the second quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 40.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 92,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 26,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Vocera Communications news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $336,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $26,663.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,629.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,600,111 over the last ninety days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.30.

VCRA opened at $48.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -282.40 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.68.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

