Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 6,000 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY cut its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 18.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC cut NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $26.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.15. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.