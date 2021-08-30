Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$31.28.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PXT shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Parex Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Parex Resources to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of PXT stock opened at C$18.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Parex Resources has a twelve month low of C$12.05 and a twelve month high of C$24.33. The company has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.10.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

