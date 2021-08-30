Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 28,556 Shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,556 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.28% of Concrete Pumping worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBCP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Concrete Pumping by 257.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 59,326 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter valued at $557,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBCP. UBS Group upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.35.

BBCP opened at $8.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.86 million, a PE ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.41. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

