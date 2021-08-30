Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 293 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,023,000. AdvicePeriod LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 416,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,650,000 after purchasing an additional 43,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 854,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $413.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.87. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $295.04 and a 52-week high of $414.33.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.