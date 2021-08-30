Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 3,574 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,032,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 315,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after buying an additional 13,148 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 969.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,618,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,527,000 after buying an additional 1,467,100 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 195,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after buying an additional 76,819 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.21.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

SYF stock opened at $51.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.80. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $52.11.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

