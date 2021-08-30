Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 5,466 Shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.11% of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 135.0% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 10,860,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239,969 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 107.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 913,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,810,000 after acquiring an additional 473,177 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 45.8% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 24,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 2,189.2% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 243,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 233,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 123.6% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 29,408 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HYEM opened at $23.68 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $24.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.70.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.