Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.45% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 47.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $323,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF stock opened at $43.46 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a one year low of $30.81 and a one year high of $43.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.57.

