Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 17,023 iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGLB opened at $71.28 on Monday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $64.82 and a twelve month high of $73.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.81.

