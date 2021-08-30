Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 price target (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVGO opened at $495.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.70 and a 12 month high of $496.44. The stock has a market cap of $203.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $477.91.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

