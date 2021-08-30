Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

MPC opened at $60.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.37. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.33) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

