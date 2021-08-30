Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,145 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 3.5% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.7% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.2% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 14.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 208 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total transaction of $144,757.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,374. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.50.

Illumina stock opened at $464.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.00, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

