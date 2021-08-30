Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 223.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,193 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $26.37 on Monday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $26.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.35.

