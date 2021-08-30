Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 2,405 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,409 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 28.0% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX stock opened at $73.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.09. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $76.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TJX. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

