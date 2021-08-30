Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 2,467 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal stock opened at $55.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $56.18. The stock has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.99.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 21,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $1,195,374.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,434 shares in the company, valued at $303,054.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,681 shares of company stock worth $4,860,165. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

