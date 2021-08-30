Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 2,761 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 60.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist reduced their target price on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. reduced their target price on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.50.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total value of $1,364,284.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,846.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.99, for a total value of $182,297.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,354.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,400 shares of company stock worth $7,455,878. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $210.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 60.81, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.52. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.06 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

