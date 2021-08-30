Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10,965.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,218,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,426,000 after buying an additional 36,881,715 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 47,559,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757,036 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 12,465,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,089 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,166,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,335,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,916 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV opened at $40.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.86. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

