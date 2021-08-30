Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,624 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 77.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $66.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.45. The stock has a market cap of $147.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

