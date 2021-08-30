Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,894 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 141.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $15.15 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $15.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.22.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

