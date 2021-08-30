Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1,953.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 51,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,115,000 after acquiring an additional 48,863 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 521,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,785,000 after acquiring an additional 12,177 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 585,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,748,000 after acquiring an additional 14,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.32.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $225.25 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.