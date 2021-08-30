Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,569 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

MAS opened at $61.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $68.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.60.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. Analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

