Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 23.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 13.5% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIVE. Morgan Stanley lowered Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered Five Below to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.67.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below stock opened at $214.66 on Monday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.51 and a 12 month high of $237.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

