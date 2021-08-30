Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 595.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,156 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 30,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $45.93 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $46.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.93.

