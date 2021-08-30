Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Anthem by 141.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Anthem during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Anthem by 61.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ANTM opened at $372.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $406.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $381.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

