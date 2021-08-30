Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,074,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth $537,000. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH opened at $300.52 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $171.18 and a twelve month high of $307.53. The stock has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.07.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

