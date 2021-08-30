Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at about $38,987,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 36.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,722,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,300,000 after purchasing an additional 985,437 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 140.3% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter worth about $1,510,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.96.

In other news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total transaction of $184,482.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $492,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,018 shares in the company, valued at $3,946,951.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 178,016 shares of company stock worth $66,186,460 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO opened at $361.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.23 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The company has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.82 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.52.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

