Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,776,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,548,000 after buying an additional 105,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,843,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,420,000 after buying an additional 88,248 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,578,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $799,955,000 after buying an additional 24,836 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,448,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,418,000 after buying an additional 128,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,163,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,323,000 after buying an additional 163,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $230.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.65. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.14 and a twelve month high of $242.07. The firm has a market cap of $72.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

