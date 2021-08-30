Park Avenue Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 617,413 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $165,788,000 after acquiring an additional 44,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.8% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 16,416 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NSC opened at $260.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.15 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $262.43.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

A number of research firms have commented on NSC. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.41.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

