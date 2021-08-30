Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 279 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $378,226.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.14, for a total value of $159,348.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,030.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,081 shares of company stock worth $7,346,166 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $587.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $546.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $246.83 and a one year high of $588.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current year.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.14.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

