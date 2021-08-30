Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 2,991 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,737 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 733.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,221 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,974,000 after buying an additional 275,622 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,454 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 11,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

NYSE:UBER opened at $40.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.75. The stock has a market cap of $76.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.58 and a beta of 1.56.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.23.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.