Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 5,637 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 220,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 297.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 89,990 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 103,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the period.

Shares of FPE stock opened at $20.59 on Monday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $20.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.63.

