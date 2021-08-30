Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 914 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $36,475,000. Penobscot Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at $2,047,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 203.1% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 38.6% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 3.3% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 19,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

NYSE:ETN opened at $170.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $96.24 and a 52 week high of $171.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.39.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,319 shares of company stock valued at $7,918,856. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.