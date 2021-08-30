Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RBA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,652,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 213,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,484,000 after buying an additional 70,499 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $211,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,240.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,445 shares of company stock worth $1,701,154 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE RBA opened at $62.63 on Monday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $78.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.17.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.52%.

Several research firms recently commented on RBA. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

