Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 5,950 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 52.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after buying an additional 15,422 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,920,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 101,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter.

VOOG stock opened at $281.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.60. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $197.58 and a 52 week high of $281.23.

