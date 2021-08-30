Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 811 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 189.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,858,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,650,000 after buying an additional 1,216,443 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 31.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,600,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,696 shares during the period. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 28.9% during the first quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 3,552,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $995,113,000 after purchasing an additional 796,961 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 81.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,454,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,505,000 after purchasing an additional 651,803 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 12.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,528,151,000 after purchasing an additional 617,112 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN opened at $314.54 on Monday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $214.14 and a 12 month high of $314.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $162.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.53.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.23.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.