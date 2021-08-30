Parkland (PKIUF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Parkland (OTCMKTS: PKIUF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/9/2021 – Parkland had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Parkland had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$49.00 to C$50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Parkland had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Parkland had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Parkland had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Parkland stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.35. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,116. Parkland Co. has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $34.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.47.

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It delivers gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, heating oil and other products to businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.