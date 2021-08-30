Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) vs. Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Critical Analysis

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) and Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Passage Bio and Halozyme Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Passage Bio N/A -41.63% -38.91% Halozyme Therapeutics 55.45% 230.77% 32.60%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Passage Bio and Halozyme Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Passage Bio 0 1 7 0 2.88 Halozyme Therapeutics 0 1 7 0 2.88

Passage Bio presently has a consensus price target of $30.71, indicating a potential upside of 155.95%. Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $54.14, indicating a potential upside of 28.85%. Given Passage Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Passage Bio is more favorable than Halozyme Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Passage Bio and Halozyme Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Passage Bio N/A N/A -$112.23 million ($2.91) -4.09 Halozyme Therapeutics $267.59 million 22.36 $129.09 million $0.91 46.19

Halozyme Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Passage Bio. Passage Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Halozyme Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.9% of Passage Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.5% of Passage Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Passage Bio has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Halozyme Therapeutics has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics beats Passage Bio on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc., a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease. The company also develops PBML04 for the treatment of metachromatic leukodystrophy; PBAL05 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and PBCM06 for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth Type 2A, as well as programs for the treatment of adult CNS indication. It has a strategic research collaboration with the Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania's Gene Therapy Program; and collaboration agreement, and a development services and clinical supply agreement with Catalent Maryland, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. Its proprietary product include Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs in subcutaneous urography and to improve resorption of radiopaque agents. The company is also developing Perjeta for breast cancer; RITUXAN HYCELA and MabThera SC for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL); RITUXAN SC for patients with CLL; and HYQVIA for the treatment of immunodeficiency disorders. In addition, it is developing Tecentriq for non-small cell lung cancer; OCREVUS for multiple sclerosis; DARZALEX for the treatment of patients with amyloidosis, smoldering myeloma, and multiple myeloma; nivolumab for the treatment of solid tumors; ALXN1210 and ALXN1810 subcutaneous formulations; ARGX-113, a human neonatal Fc receptor; ARGX-117 to treat autoimmune diseases; and BMS-986179, an anti-CD-73 antibody. The company has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Alexion Pharma Holding; ARGENX BVBA; Horizon Therapeutics plc; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; and Centre for the AIDS Programme of Research in South Africa. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

