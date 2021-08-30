Patrick Lin Acquires 4,000 Shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Stock

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) insider Patrick Lin acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $24,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PCSA stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.20. The company had a trading volume of 22,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,446. Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $14.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.32.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). On average, analysts forecast that Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 215,532 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its position in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

