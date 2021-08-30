Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Trading 1.6% Higher

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) traded up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $9.30. 881 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 7,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

The firm has a market cap of $36.71 million, a P/E ratio of 84.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.11.

Get Patriot National Bancorp alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $4,206,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $406,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Patriot National Bancorp by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 145,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 44,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in Patriot National Bancorp by 450.1% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 189,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 155,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary, offers consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, government, non-profit entities, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The firm’s deposit products include checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.