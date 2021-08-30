Paul Libner Sells 921 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Stock

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,990.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:RGLD traded down $1.54 on Monday, reaching $111.04. 253,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,142. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.32 and a 12 month high of $138.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 49.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $3,676,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 578,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,509,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

RGLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.21 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.78.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

